Meyer Sound Loudspeakers Installed at Four Seasons Graffiti Lounge in Cairo

In Egypt’s Four Seasons Hotel Cairo, the Graffiti Bar and Lounge has created a guest environment that is designed to be both relaxing and lively, depending on the time of the day. To ensure optimal audio quality for Graffiti’s requirements, Cairo-based Modern Touch has installed a Meyer Sound system based around the MM-4XP self-powered loudspeakers. The system works in conjunction with a series of 4K-ready atmosphere media display panels that deliver a variety of high-quality visuals.

“Graffiti Lounge is a new concept for the Four Seasons, and is intended to be fresh, funky, and colorful,” said Magued Makram, co-founder and managing director of Modern Touch. “People can sit and enjoy a drink over ambient background music, but as the evening progresses, the mood heats up with DJ sets and live performances.”

Graffiti Lounge’s system consists of 22 MM-4XP loudspeakers and one MM-10 subwoofer. A Galileo loudspeaker management system with one Galileo 616 processor supplies system drive and optimization. The system was installed by Modern Touch engineer Hany Naguib.

“Self-powered loudspeakers cut down on rack space,” said Makram. “And it’s also beneficial that the MM-4XPs are compact and easy to mount. They have a max peak SPL of 113 dB, which allows the system to cover everything from very minimal background music to full-on DJ sets.”

The loudspeakers fit into the lounge’s sleek aesthetic, which is balanced by the two sets of atmosphere media display panels. The panel configurations display elemental visuals, such as waterfalls and sunrises.