The What: Tatung has announced the latest addition to the TM Economical series of commercial grade displays, the TME24. The TME24 is a wide-screen 24" full HD 1080p LED display with all the features and benefits of the TM Series. Featuring 1920 x 1080 resolution, the TME24 includes composite video, VGA, HDMI, and audio inputs.

The What Else: