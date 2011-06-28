AVAD Canada Expands into Vancouver

Vancouver, BC--AVAD Canada has announced the addition of the first AVAD Depot to the Vancouver market. The AVAD Depot will operate out of the existing Ingram Micro building located at 7451 Nelson Road, Richmond BC.

The new facility is not a standard AVAD showroom, and will provide greater Vancouver area dealers with access to AVAD’s assortment of products with the convenience of a local will-call facility. Local dealers will now be able to place an order and have the added benefit of local stock they can pick up, same day, for their time sensitive installations. This new location will also facilitate quicker, next day shipping to the majority of BC dealers, the company says.