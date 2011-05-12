Christie MicroTiles for London Stock Exchange

- Christie has announced the largest and one of the most prestigious installations ofChristie® MicroTiles™ to date in EMEA, at the London Stock Exchange in Paternoster Square, London. The installation will be utilized in the Exchange’s new Market Open Ceremony.
- The installation of 508 Christie MicroTiles at the London Stock Exchange follows a recommendation for their use by CMS Consultant Jerry Collins and a subsequent tender won by long-standing Christie Partner, Focus 21 Visual Communications Ltd.
- Christie MicroTiles are a unique proposition in display technology, offering video and data display building blocks that can be used to create displays of varying size and shape, which are complementary to their environment.
- The new Market Open Ceremony provides companies joining London Stock Exchange markets with the opportunity to mark the occasion using the most advanced display technology and bespoke visual communication. The Christie MicroTiles installation replaces The Source, a moving sculpture previously installed in the Atrium.
- Visitors to Paternoster Square are now welcomed by columns of Christie MicroTiles in a 1 x 5 configuration. Then as they enter the Atrium, their view is directed to either side by two strips of MicroTiles, each consisting of 29 and 31 MicroTiles respectively, and on to an impressive video wall that uses 132 MicroTiles in an 11 x 12 array. The video wall, in unison with the other MicroTiles arrays, streams a variety of content throughout the day including live news and market updates from CNBC.
- The displays are managed by six Christie Spyder X20 processors with content offered from a variety of sources, including Scala Infochannel. A Crestron Controller manages lighting, audio, live camera feed and orchestrates an automated opening and closing ceremony of the market.
- Another MicroTiles video wall (8 x 6 array) has been installed on the balcony overlooking the Atrium and can mimic the content on the main video wall. On the ground level, there is a mosaic of 46 MicroTiles of different depths and heights. Outside of the Atrium, visitors are kept updated with another set of four columns of MicroTiles (2 x 4 array).
- Adeel Saeed, Head of Corporate Technology Services at London Stock Exchange Group, said, “The launch of the new London Stock Exchange Market Open installation has been a huge success. We are delighted to work with Christie on developing this project. The innovative and exciting installation will offer companies joining our markets a vibrant and exciting platform to showcase their business.”
- Dale Miller, Christie’s EMEA Vice President, added, “We are delighted that Christie MicroTiles has been selected for such a prestigious venue. Both the high footfall of the London Stock Exchange and the paramount information displayed are perfect testimonials of the trust they put in this revolutionary solution.”
