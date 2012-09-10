Sennheiser Offers Election Rebate

Sennheiser is offering a new 'election' rebate promotion featuring its MKH 416 and ME66 shotgun microphones.

Between September 1 and October 31 of 2012, customers who purchase a Sennheiser MKH 416 or ME 66/K6 microphone combo will be eligible to receive a Sennheiser HD 428 S portable, over the ear headphone free of charge.

MKH 416 Shotgun Microphone

The Sennheiser MKH 416 shotgun interference tube microphone offers directivity and compact design, high consonant articulation, and feedback rejection, making it an ideal choice for film, radio and television, and especially outdoor broadcast applications.



ME 66 Shotgun Microphone

The ME 66, meanwhile, is a shotgun microphone designed for use with the K6 and K6P powering modules. It is especially suitable for reporting, film and broadcast location applications and for picking up quiet signals in noisy or acoustically live environments.

The HD 428 S are closed back, over the ear headphones that feature dynamic bass and high passive noise attenuation. They feature a crosshair design and rubber finishing on the earcups and high-output neodynium magnets for powerful stereo sound.