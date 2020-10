The RCR integrates a back-box, separate bezel and laser cut-to-fit camera mounting plate. The SCT RemoteCam2, RemoteCam3 and RemoteCam3X camera module is mounted behind the bezel for a clean and professional appearance. The RCR Supports the Cisco PHD 12X, 4XS1, 4XS2, the Lifesize 10X, the Polycom EagleEye I, II, III, the new EagleEye IV, the Radvision PTC-501A and Sony EVI-HD3/7 and EVI-H100V cameras.

The RCR is available in white, black or primer grey, for custom finishes.