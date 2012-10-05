Gefen Debuts HD KVM Extra Long Range Extender

Gefen has consolidated cabling from two CAT-5 cables to one with its new Gefen HD KVM ELR (Extra Long Range) extender.

Sender and receiver units send 1080p full HD with 3DTV pass-through and USB from the source to the display using the same CAT-5 cable, effective at distances up to 330 feet (100m).

The HD KVM ELR extends laptops, Blu-rays and any device using HDMI to a flat panel display or projector equipped with HDMI. Gefen’s ELR technology is based on HDBaseT and bundles the delivery of 1080p full HD with USB peripherals for an excellent performance. The receiver unit supports the connection of HDMI and three USB devices, ideal for keyboard/mouse, camera, printer or hard drive.

“This new KVM extender is designed to replace older versions that used two cables to reach the same distance,” said Hagai Gefen, president and CEO of Gefen. “With the new Gefen HD KVM ELR, you can extend hi-def video to the ideal area for your display and peripherals.”

The HD KVM ELR was designed for post-production editing suites, where computers are isolated in machine rooms or closets, and hi-def video with keyboard/mouse peripherals are extended to the edit room.