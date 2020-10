The What: The SMS Outdoor Cabinet is a new generation of Media Cabinets, designed for outdoor and semi-outdoor use. The product can cope with dust, rough placings and great variations in climate.The What Else: Created in aluminum to reduce weight and make installation easier. Dust- & water resistant, vandal proof. Version 1: 0 to +35°C, Version 2: -30 to +35°C, Version 3: 0 to +55°C. Size: from 47” & 55”, will be complemented with more sizes.