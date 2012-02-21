Flypaper Offers Free Trial of Content Creation Software

The need for engaging and affordable digital signage content that goes beyond PowerPoint has been a struggle for the digital signage industry. Flypaper offers an alternative solution by allowing users to create high-quality Flash and video content for digital signage networks without custom programming, big budgets and long production schedules.

Flypaper Digital Signage can be used to to create, reuse, manage, publish and track high-impact content for signage networks. A 15-day free trial of the software is now available here.

Flypaper offers capabilities for content development including:

• Templates to jump-start digital signage content

• Output content as SWF, EXE, HTML, High Definition video and more

• Save projects as a template for future use or create a Flash library

• Share templates, media assets, components and more with team members

• Collaborate with others on images, videos and projects

• Track valuable information and user data on an interactive Dashboard

• Host interactions on the Flypaper server

Flypaper will present a free demo at booth #110 at Digital Signage Expo March 7-8 in Las Vegas.