SiriusXM Music for Business Announced at DSE

BrightSign announced today at Digital Signage Expo in Las Vegas the debut of SiriusXM Music for Business on BrightSign's LS322 music player. BrightSign will be demonstrating SiriusXM Music for Business in its booth at Digital Signage Expo.



Available for the first time to customers using a BrightSign music player, SiriusXM Music for Business pairs SiriusXM's commercial-free music from every genre with BrightSign's music player to enhance the customer experience in-store and on the phone.

"While we're widely known for our video solutions, many of our customers use our players to manage audio content within their businesses," said BrightSign CEO Jeff Hastings. "SiriusXM's unparalleled variety of audio content is the perfect companion to our player. This is a very compelling solution for businesses that want to use music to enrich their customer experience."