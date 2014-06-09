Simply Reliable Solves Product Data Challenge

Simply Reliable has launched SmartOffice Data Program (SDP) to simplify the process for accessing product data for proposals. The data program loads product information for users, maintains pricing information, and adds value-added data such as labor, category, and phase of the product. SDP is a service for SmartOffice Online offered for $99 per year. It is offered free for all users of SmartOffice Online until at least 2015.

“We listen intently to our customers [and they told us] the last challenge for a business owner to seamlessly integrate a business process system into their business is product data,” shared Tom Coffin, VP of business development. “There is so much data and it needs to be right. It changes often. It can be unmanageable. Not anymore! SmartOffice is all about automating the business process.”