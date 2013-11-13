Analog Way Launches QuickVu Tri-Scaler Mixer / Switcher

The What: Analog Way is launching the QuickVu, a new Mixer / Seamless Switcher with 3 Scalers. QuickVu is based on Analog Way’s new Midra platform, the core of a brand new line of mid-range Mixers / Seamless Switchers. The Midra platform consists of 6 products: QuickVu, QuickMatriX, SmartMatriX2, Pulse2, Saphyr and Eikos2.



The What Else: Based on Midra, the QuickVu offers a variety of connectivity, through 8 seamless inputs and 14 source plugs: 4 x Universal Analog, 4 x DVI-D, 4 x HDMI and 2 x 3G-SDI plugs. Thanks to the CleanCut effect, the QuickVu can operate fast and seamlessly switch between any of its 14 input plugs without fade through black or loss of sync. EDID management is now standard for inputs 1 through 6 for computer sources.

To fit any display resolution, including non-standard formats like LED walls and rear-projection cubes, QuickVu offers custom output format management, with a main layer fully resizable and that can be positioned anywhere. QuickVu provides the ability to modify the Program in real time without using the Preview.

With the new “Quick Frame” function, a foreground frame, among 8 available, can quickly hide all other layers when necessary. A simple button push allows return to the previous display. For immediate results, the “Quick Frame” is displayed directly on the Program output, without using the Preview. In addition, QuickVu offers 8 presets from the front panel.

The “Keying/Titling” function will be available through the upcoming RK-350 Keypad.

The QuickVu can embed or de-embed digital audio on HDMI and DVI-D connectors on inputs and outputs, ensuring better processing and quality of the video and audio mix.