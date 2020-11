Advanced Systems Group (ASG), a West Coast video and film integration firm, has added Morgan Siegel to its sales team, effective July 20.

Siegel is focused on providing software solutions for ASG clients, specifically Autodesk 3D content creation and creative finishing products. Siegel will be based at the company’s Emeryville office and can be contacted at (510) 654-8300 or via e-mail at morgan@asgllc.com.