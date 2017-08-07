Shure Shipping GLX-D Advanced Digital Wireless Suite

The What: Shure’s suite of GLX-D Advanced Digital Wireless products is currently shipping. Originally launched at the 2017 Winter NAMM Show, the new suite of products and accessories is the latest addition to the GLX-D Digital Wireless line, and includes the GLX-D Advanced Frequency Manager, rack mount receiver system, remote antennas, and accessories.

The What Else: GLX-D Advanced provides install customers with features including high-quality digital audio, automatic frequency management, and intelligent rechargeable batteries. Using the new Frequency Manager, GLX-D Advanced users can operate up to nine simultaneous systems in typical conditions (11 channels in optimal conditions).

With a new rack-mountable configuration, GLX-D Advanced enables up to six GLXD4R receivers to be linked to a GLX-D Advanced Frequency Manager through the RF ports. To simplify installation, the Frequency Manager automatically assigns optimal frequencies to all six receivers using patented data communication through the existing RF cables. Linking two Frequency Managers together enables the use of additional rack mount systems.

The Bottom Line: GLX-D Advanced Digital Wireless products enable multi-system wireless operation in a wide range of settings, including houses of worship, educational institutions, auditoriums, and event venues with multiple wireless system requirements.