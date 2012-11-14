Roland Unveils Four-Channel Multi-Format Video Mixer

Roland Systems Group has introduced the Roland V-40HD Multi-Format Live Video Switcher, which joins the V-1600HD and V-800HD.



The V-40HD Live Video Switcher is ideal for any live event or installation that requires the freedom to connect a variety of sources whether they be digital or analog, computer or video format. It is particularly positioned to support configurations using popular HDMI cameras as well as computers, the company says.

The V-40HD handles true multi-format video, meaning there is no need to match input sources to the output resolution. Every input has its own broadcast quality scaler that individually scales each source as required to fit any output resolution chosen.

The Roland V-40HD boasts twelve inputs on four channels plus one (background), and 2 output buses with independent scalers on the inputs and outputs allowing you to connect HDMI/DVI, RGB, component and composite sources. It supports input/output resolutions up to 1080/60p or 1920x1200. The V-40HD is HDCP compliant which allows you to mix copy-protected game and Blu-ray content with other computer and camera sources. It features an input source multi-viewer output that provides a convenient monitoring solution when connected to an HDMI monitor.

The V-40HD also includes an audio input bus with volume and delay settings allowing you to embed audio into the HDMI output signal, which is especially useful for streaming and recording applications, according to the company.

The Multi-Zoom feature can be enabled when one input source is shared internally with up to three more inputs, essentially daisy-chaining it. The scaler for each input can zoom into any position in the video image, giving the appearance that additional cameras are connected and creating a virtual multi-camera environment. Additional effects include a down stream keyer (DSK), Picture-in-Picture and multiple transitions.

The unit is noise-free because of a unique and efficient heat-radiating design that eliminates the need for a cooling fan. Both MIDI and RS-232 are supported allowing control and integration with various devices like a V-Mixer for audio-follows-video applications or remote control using a wall panel.

The V-40HD supports a variety of system design and creative production options. The V-40HDs affordable price point and powerful features enables customers wanting to transition into an HD workflow. The V-40HD Video Mixer strengthens Rolands Multi-format video mixer line-up and is positioned to fill a variety of needs of video production for live event, corporate, educational, and house of worship applications using HDMI and computer sources.