AES Hosts Dialogue with Tony Bennett

New York, NY--On Thursday, October 20, the 131st AES Convention hosted an exclusive dialogue with iconic recording star Tony Bennett.

The conversation included legendary producer/engineer Phil Ramone, and celebrated recording engineer/studio owner/co-producer Dae Bennett. The discussion covered the trio’s recent collaboration on Tony Bennett: Duets II. The just released CD features Bennett performing 17 standards with such superstars as Norah Jones, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson, Andrea Boccelli, and Lady Gaga.

The event highlighted the first day of the 4-day Audio Engineering Society Convention at NYC’s Javits Center.

A star for over six decades, Tony Bennett has mined multiple gold records since the earliest days of his career. His ‘signature’ songs range from “Rags To Riches” to “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

With 14 Grammy Awards and countless industry honors to his credit, including a technical Grammy for a lifetime of innovative contributions to the recording industry, Phil Ramone is one of the world’s most prolific and pioneering producer/engineers. His credits include work with artists ranging from Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Paul Simon, Billy Joel and Bruce Springsteen, to Tony Bennett.

