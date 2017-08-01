Shure Opens Regional Office In Brazil, Expands Latin American Presence

Shure is expanding its presence in Latin America with the inauguration of its most recent office in São Paulo, Brazil.

The São Paulo office’s 2,700-square-foot space includes an experience center, which incorporates four distinct areas. The retail center highlights the wired, wireless, and listening product portfolio, and the in-store promotional support available to all authorized resellers. The boardroom and conference room integrate the company’s Microflex Advance and Microflex Wireless AV conferencing solutions. The acoustically treated training room is an intimate, versatile space that easily converts from stage, to studio, to classroom.

“The Shure São Paulo office is the heart of our business in Latin America,” said José Rivas, managing director for Shure Latin America. “We designed the space as an inclusive environment that truly represents who we are as a brand. With best-in-class training, demo, showroom, performance, and meeting facilities, we will now bring our industry-leading support and service to another level.”

The inauguration event featured longtime Shure endorser Paula Fernandes, who joined guests for a special performance. In addition to the clients and partners who attended, Ray Crawford, senior vice president, global marketing and sales, and Mark Humrichouser, vice president, Americas and Asia/Pacific, also attended and participated in the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“From the beginning our founder, S.N. Shure, had a global vision for our company,” Humrichouser said. “I am proud to continue this vision as we strengthen our commitment to Latin America. Our sales and marketing office in Miami was a significant step to augment our presence with clients. Our São Paulo office is the next big step and an extraordinary testament to our customers and partners in the region. We will continue to innovate, invest, and work tirelessly to surpass their expectations.”