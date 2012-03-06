Routing Out Loud

Avoiding the Pitfalls of Consumer Formats in a Commercial World



Global Forex Trading relies on Crestron DigitalMedia and touch screens for boardroom control, high-definition videoconferencing, and more.

Are you on the right road to pristine video? Video formats continue to expand quickly and reverse the visual mindset for integrators, as consumer content and display options increasingly dictate expectations in commercial installations.

With more formats come more chances for industrial-strength video to look better than ever—or go excruciatingly wrong. But integrators who are aware of opportunities and hazards in video routing (also referred to as “switching” in non-digital broadcast applications) can increase the odds of a great outcome for their clients, in the present and far into the future.

“More and more, the world is turning upside down— commercial AV is being driven by consumer AV,” confirmed Justin Kennington, product line manager for Crestron’s DigitalMedia AV distribution, system control, and management solution. “The economies involved in modern electronics development—displays particularly— are so huge that products need a tremendous market to be viable. This has driven the transition to digital AV, something created by and for the home market, into the commercial market much faster than some people expected. So manufacturers of video routing products for the commercial space have been forced to adapt, and in some cases scramble, to meet the new demands of end users, who have the latest digital equipment at home and expect it at work.”

Dan Holland, vice president of product marketing for PESA, manufacturer of products including the Vidblox converter/extender module, agreed. “If you look at the landscape of commercial AV routing and matrix switch solutions now and on the horizon,” he said, “it is an overwhelming deluge of acronyms, signal formats, and connectivity types. Years ago, if you had a clear understanding of analog video it was pretty easy to just find the lowestcost vendor and plug in the router. Fast-forward to today and things have changed dramatically.

“Not only do you need to know about NTSC, PAL, RGB, and RGBHV, you also need to understand HDMI, DVI, DisplayPort, Thunderbolt, HD-SDI , 3G-SDI , 3D, 2K, 4K, etc., and how they can all play together in perfect harmony when switching from one source to another. However, one thing is perfectly clear: the commercial integrator who cannot provide an answer on how to seamlessly and transparently mix this alphabet soup will probably be out of business pretty quickly. Today’s commercial integrator needs to understand the move to digital video routing, and make it easier for the user to integrate mixed technology within the same routing system while providing instant information for control and management.”

When tackling the evolving complexities of video routing, advanced connectivity becomes key. “As HD content has improved, it has created a synergy between commercial and home markets, as we have seen lately in 3D content and displays,” said Chris Kubashack, regional sales manager at the optical fiber transmission designer/manufacturer Opticomm- EMCORE. “When it comes to video routing, lessthan- perfect image quality is not an option. We are beyond the limits of analog technology, and the everincreasing demand for greater bandwidth shows us that digital is where we have to be.”



Global Forex Trading pipes high-definition entertainment media into its cafe area via Crestron DigitalMedia.

While all of the above may sound the alarm for a crash course, the good news is that insuring sharp video can start with basic engineering principles that have stood the test of time. “You can have the world’s fastest car, but a bumpy road will inhibit its performance and even damage it,” pointed out Minsoo Park, CEO of PureLink by Dtrovision, a manufacturer of HDTV connectivity products. “We strive to pave the ‘Autobahn’ of highways in commercial integration by providing customers with innovative digital connectivity solutions. Taking a modular approach makes it possible to retain the structure/wiring even as technology in display and source contents continue to advance. By simply up-keeping components, with minimal change to hardware, a raceway that is reliable, durable, and future-proof can be maintained.”

Peter Macourek, general partner of local/remote server management specialists Rose Electronics, noted that features such as 30- or 36-bit video are built into the HDMI spec. “These features may be required in certain specialized commercial markets such as military, medical, broadcasting, or film,” he said. “These commercial applications may have used specialized interfaces in the past but now will use the consumer interfaces to deliver the video or data. Also, interfaces such as HDMI now combine the audio and video together which used to be routed separately.”

These evolutions shape products that manufacturers provide for integrators who are switching and extending video, audio, and data. “The main cabling is Cat-5 and fiber with ever-increasing resolution and data speeds,” Macourek continued. “Rose strives to make the interfaces plug-and-play with such features as automatic compensation and skew adjustments on its analog VGA extenders and automatic configuration its digital and fiber interfaces. Also popular is routing KVM over networks for local or remote use.”

In response to the explosion of HD displays and content, Opticomm-EMCORE has developed AV products that transport and route video, audio, and data signals over fiber. The company’s Optiva line of DVI, HDMI, RGBHV, 3G HD-SDI , US B, and audio fiber optic extenders, as well as its VX Pro series of HDCP DVI and HDMI extender modules, can convert any digital or analog signal to digital fiber optics. “Multiple optical signals can be routed economically through a single fiber up to 43 miles,” said Kubashack. “Our optical matrix switches, rackmount (OMX) or insert card-based (Optiva EMX), can distribute and route from two up to 288 signals as needed for any application.”



PESA equipment is in use at the CMD Command Center inside CheyenneMountain Air Force Station serving NORAD and USNORTHCOM.

Naturally, as integrators work to keep pace with video routing capabilities, they’ll also have to keep an eye on the next round of commercial video applications. PESA’s Holland points to high-definition security and surveillance systems as one of the next future-use possibilities to take a strong hold. “In the next few years, cameras and DVRs developed for the HDcctv Alliance transports—cameras based on HD-SDI data rates—will be tracking at about the same cost as Mega-pixel IP cameras,” he said. “This will allow compliant HDcctv video routing systems to be utilized for high definition security applications. Also, video routers will eventually evolve into multiviewer switchers—no matter what market segment, multiviewers and wall processors continue to be key elements in video routing systems. And integrated signal processing options to support embedded audio, bi-directional metadata, and port-agnostic connectivity will change the way routers are used in the future.”

Rose Electronics’ Macourek has his sights set on switching developments that will stem from the consumer world. “The three main screens that we utilize are the computer, the television, and the smart phone,” Macourek stated. “The tablet could even maybe be called a fourth screen. The use of these screens is spreading into the commercial market so that a video source may be routed to a tablet, or may be sent to someone’s screen across the world.”

All of which explains why video routing is becoming just one more in a series of grand convergences for systems integrators to master—while keeping it simple, of course. “AV routing is present everywhere, and there are no boundaries between consumer and commercial use,” PureLink’s Park said. “The industry must now deal with seamless integration with existing technology. Portable device integration is imminent as well. The AV market is being maximized to minimize human interaction.”

Picture Perfect

As know-how with digital video routing/switching increases, so does the number of tips and tricks that manufacturers can offer up to improve the odds of moving a perfect picture cleanly from Source A to Destination Z. PESA’s Dan Holland offered up these practical insights. “First, reduce the number of cable adapters and conversion gear as much as possible,” he suggested. “The simpler you can make the connection between source and destination, the better chance you have to reduce any latency and image degradation. Second, when you must use some type of signal format conversion gear, try to find one that can convert as many different formats as possible. This reduces the number of external devices, power connections, and adapter cabling needed when putting a system together. Third, look for a video control system that supports a wide range of control options: RS-232, ethernet, and web-based control are essential methods. Some control systems are very complicated and require a huge amount of training and support.”

“The quality of cabling is important to the project,” Rose’s Peter Macourek added. “Running spare wires can also be a good idea—it seems that you never can anticipate the need for a feature or piece of equipment. Where the equipment will be located and a clean source of power is also important.”

To Crestron’s Justin Kennington, the key to getting it correct is maintaining signal integrity. “Creating the right infrastructure for high-speed signals to travel on is crucial. Today, Crestron DigitalMedia is on its third generation of transmission media and each generation has performed to our own high standards— higher than those required by HDMI itself. We have focused our effort on making each generation perform as well as ever, while being easier to install and work with. Today, our 8G+ technology allows error-free transmission of uncompressed AV over standard Cat-5e cable—the cable that you probably already have in the wall.”

Meanwhile, PureLink’s Minsoo Park keeps the hazards of Extended Display Identification Data (EDID) in mind when offering up advice. “The majority of tech support for digital AV integration involves EDID management,” he explains. “Unlike analog AV systems, in digital AV systems there is no video without proper EDID handshake. PureLink’s EDID library and emulation feature Failsafe EDID capture and storage to provide constant and continuous EDID for source devices.”

