DSE Opens Call for 2014 APEX Awards Nominations

Digital Signage Expo (DSE) is now accepting nominations for its 11th Annual APEX Awards.

New for 2014, DSE has added a Professional & Personal Services category to differentiate services provided by banks, insurance companies, accounting firms, brokerages, and salons from the general retail category. The definition of the “Interactive Self-Service” category has also been broadened to include submissions from the burgeoning automated retail sector.

To qualify, nominees must have a new or current digital signage or interactive technology program installed between November 1, 2012, and November 1, 2013. Submissions deadline is Friday, October 4, 2013, and forms are available at: http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/dse-apex-awards.

Nominations will be evaluated by a panel of independent judges on the basis of:

* Challenge – The size, scope or unique requirements of the deployment and what problems had to be solved or overcome to ensure successful implementation.

* Solution – The degree to which the solution was “cutting edge” (new, unique, or innovative).

* Result – The quantitative extent to which the digital signage or interactive technology deployment benefitted the viewer and achieved the installation’s goals.

The nominating companies can be the venues themselves, the technology providers that provided the installation hardware and software, the architects and design firms who conceived the project, as well as the system integrators who did the installation.

The 5th Annual Apex & Content Awards Dinner will be held on Wednesday, February 12 from 7:00-9:00 p.m.

Richard Lebovitz, editorial director of Exponation, LLC, who oversees the Awards process said, “Innovation is at the heart of what drives growth in the digital signage industry, and DSE’s APEX Awards recognizes originality in those applications that demonstrate true advancements.”