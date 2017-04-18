Shoreview Distribution Names Tim Henry Regional Sales Manager

Shoreview Distribution has added Tim Henry to its lineup of regional sales managers. Tim brings more than 23 years of expertise in the pro AV industry, having held positions in sales and sales management at companies including Sony and Vaddio. He will be responsible for the Midwest territory, covering Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Kentucky.

A University of Iowa alumnus, Henry strives to maintain a high level of product knowledge and the ability to conduct succinct demonstrations. “A presentation without a demonstration is just a conversation,” Henry said. “This references my belief that in the pro AV industry, you really need to demonstrate the product.”

A proponent of dedicated customer service, technical knowledge, and face-to-face interaction, Henry mirrors the sales structure at Shoreview, according to company president, Luke Furr. “Tim brings a personality and knowledge of equipment that is indicative of how Shoreview does business,” Furr said. “We are excited about what he will bring to the table.”