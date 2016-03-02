Sharp PN-V550 Video Wall Monitor

Sharp has added to its PN-V video wall series with its second 55" Class (54.6" diagonal) PN-V550 LED Ultra-Slim Bezel professional monitor. With a width of 3.5mm and up to 500 cd/m2 brightness, the PN-V550 display is nearly 40 percent lighter and 40 percent more energy efficient than the Sharp 60” Class PN-V600A Professional Video Wall Display, and features Sharp’s Uniform Color Calibration Technology (UCCT).

Sharp PN-V550 LED monitor on display.

Sharp's UCCT factory calibration process delivers pixel to pixel color uniformity between multiple video wall monitors encompassing chromatic intensity, luminance, and hue.



A 3D “pixel to pixel” MURA correction is performed on the factory production line using SHARP UCCT software (Uniform Color Calibration Technology). Using the L*ab methodology, all chromatic, luminance and hue values are calculated to remove any MURA impurity from the entire display screen area achieving a consistent uniformity of white and all colors, across each display from screen edge to center and between all displays across the video wall.



The MURA correction process is eventually saved onto a unique combination of separate Look Up Tables (LUT) on board every PN-V550 display, (i.e. known as “hardware calibration”), permanently saving and applying all correction data to obtain a consistent and uniform color rendering across each display, regardless of any input signal the display is fed from. Sharp’s factory calibration process also adjusts the white point and colors to a pre-defined common temperature target.The PN-V550 monitor combines full HD (1,920 x 1,080-pixel) resolution with a display brightness of up to 500 cd/m2 to deliver bright and detailed images. Additionally, four PN-V550 monitors set up in a 2 x 2 configuration will enable users to display every pixel of native 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160-pixel) content on the equivalent of a 110" Class screen.

In multi-monitor configurations, optional Mirror Bezel Frames help minimize visible lines between PN-V550 monitors by reflecting mirror images of the display content. This creates more dynamic video walls and a smoother big-picture effect. In addition, a remote control sensor box is available so all of the monitors in a video wall configuration can be operated through one remote control.

The PN-V550 monitor is ideal for retail, transport hubs, command and control, corporate lobbies/meeting rooms and for other demanding professional applications that require 24/7 round-the-clock operations. It is available for Project Registration Pricing, and comes with a limited on-site commercial three-year warranty. The 55" PN-V550 monitor will be available to ship in March.