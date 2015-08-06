Shannon Townley Named to NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors

ESP/SurgeX president Shannon Townley has been appointed to serve on the NSCA Education Foundation Board through 2015-2016.

Shannon Townley

"Shannon Townley's knowledge of advanced electronic systems and his experience working with a broad segment of customers and businesses will provide valuable resources to help the NSCA Education Board develop future-facing training and educational materials," said Chuck Wilson, executive director of the NSCA Education Board.

Stephen Galloway, president and CEO of ESP/SurgeX, said,"We're proud to be involved with and a supporter of the NCSA's Educational Foundation. To have Shannon Townley and SurgeX selected to be a part of the Board is extraordinary recognition for an individual dedicated to our industry, and we trust he will add educational value to NSCA's extensive training and knowledge base."



The NSCA Education Foundation invests in industry education to fulfill its purpose of providing and promoting educational opportunities for commercial electronic systems professionals, as well as to attract the next generation to the industry.



The NSCA Education Foundation Board of Directors is the largest in the organization's history and will play a pivotal role in developing the ESPA/EST training and certification curricula and growing the scholarship endowment program that helps support students entering the industry.



"The NSCA recognizes energy intelligence and power protection are key parts of any system installation," said Galloway. "By continuing to educate electronic systems professionals on the value of smarter, more robust power management and protection solutions in the low-voltage market, we believe it will improve operational excellence and ultimately the user experience on all levels."