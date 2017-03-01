Severtson to Show New Screen Options at CinemaCon 2017

Severtson Screens will feature new options for its folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens during CinemaCon 2017, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from March 28-30 at Caesars Palace, booth 2516A.

“Our new folded shipping method now makes international distribution of our industry-acclaimed SēVision 3D GX highly affordable, reducing international shipping costs by up to 70 percent,” said Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Besides standard perforated white and sliver screens, we now also offer the immensely popular microperf as well as our new digi-perf options for our folded SēVision 3D GX line of cinema projection screens for international shipment. Since its recent launch, we’ve had to renovate our facility and upgrade our machinery to keep up with worldwide demand.”

According to Severtson, both microperf and digi-perf offer multiple benefits versus standard perforation screens. “Either one is the answer for current ultra high-performance cinema screens, depending on one’s specific needs, and are the perfect solutions for 4K, 8K, 12K, and even higher projection resolutions as these technologies becomes available in the future,” he added.

Both microperf and digi-perf provide approximately seven percent open space against the traditional 4.5 percent open space. And now, Severtson’s new digi-perf screens, like microperf, are also engineered for a premium audio and visual experience. Digi-perf screens are available with all coating and gains, are foldable as with all Severtson cinema screens (excluding electric screens), and with a reduced moiré over traditional standard perf screens.

“Microperf and now Digi-perf are quickly becoming industry standards as projection resolutions increase and is what has put the ‘folded’ line over the top,” added Dan Maxwell, Severtson Corp. VP and chief operating officer. “These two options are now the screens of choice for high-end, premier theaters and cinema chains. The Severtson microperf and digi-perf viewing surfaces practically eliminate moiré which is often problematic of screens with larger perforation, yet continues to provide a more realistic soundstage allowing speakers to be placed directly behind the screen.”

“Our folded screen technology has proven again and again to drastically reduce international shipping costs and makes these screens available to every customer worldwide,” Severtson said. “And to top that off, our new cinema screen price estimator enables our dealers with even quicker cinema screen price quotes and delivery estimates of both our folded and non-folded options.”

The cinema screen price estimator is now live and has been available for Severtson’s dealer base via its website as well as a mobile app for Apple iOS and Android smartphones. The most recent update of the mobile app now features support for Spanish and Portuguese integrators. Once the dealer is registered with an account and granted access at www.severtsonscreens.com/register, the tool provides product and packaging price estimates for Severtson cinema screens as soon as a dealer inputs the necessary required information, such as screen dimensions, coating, material, and desired packaging. The packaging portion of the price estimate is then calculated based on the selected product’s weight and container dimensions, which the tool also provides. For each estimate requested, dealers will receive an automated email and PDF file detailing the screen price and packaging estimate. Prices are only estimates and do not include shipping charges or any other potential international fees.