tvONE Universal Video Scaler/Switcher

The What: TvONE’s new 1T-VS-668 Video Scaler is a commercial switcher/scaler with versatile format conversion and multi-output routing capability. Its scalable video inputs include HDMI, DVI (via DVI-to-HDMI adapter), analog RGB via HD-15 connectors, analog YPbPr or 480i/576i YUV Component via three RCA connectors and Composite Video.



The What Else: To ensure lip sync capabilities, both digital and analog audio processing is supported with audio delays of up to 150ms. Eight analog stereo and inputs can be selected for embedding into the HDMI outputs and separate coaxial digital and stereo audio outputs are also provided.