Spectrum Contributes Design for LA EOC

Alameda, CA - When the City of Los Angeles faced the challenge of implementing systems for a new Emergency Operations Center (EOC), it turned to Spectrum Integrated Technology Consulting Group. Spectrum developed the overall vision, provided the specialized audio-visual systems design and integration skills, and articulated the vital features and specifications for the solution.

The EOC facility is housed in an earthquake resistant, base-isolated building. Facilities are shared by three stakeholders: the Emergency Management Department (EMD), the Los Angeles Police Department's Real Time Analysis and Critical Response (RACR) Division, and the Los Angeles Fire Department Operations Control Dispatch (OCD) and Department Operations Center (DOC).

In designing the EMD Main Coordination Room (MCR), Spectrum ITC Group chose the MediaWall 4200 Display Processor, based upon its proven track record in Military Command and Control and Emergency Control Centers. The MediaWall is an easy-to-use, flexible, high-performance, real-time display processor with dual-redundant power supplies.

"The design of the wall with the MW4200 allows the Emergency Management Department to meet their goal of sharing critical news and information with all EOC staff responding to major events," said John Bilar Jr., vice president of technology at Spectrum ITC Group. "To assure the images are deliverable to the screens in the event of primary matrix system failure, the MW 4200 is utilized both in a primary full-wall mode, and in a bypass mode for fallback capability."



To view a slideshow of the the installation, click here.

