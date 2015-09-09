Service Provider Finds Perfect Digital Signage Recipe

To succeed as a digital signage service operator, you need to provide excellent service and innovative solutions at an attractive price. So if you find a formula that saves over 30 percent on signage installations and more than 70 percent on routine service and maintenance, you get excited.

That’s what Embedded Innovator reporter Mark Scantlebury found in his recent report, when he looked at PilotTV in Taiwan, after that company started using Intel’s Intelligent Pluggable System Specification (IPSS). Scantlebury reports that PilotTV is seeing these savings, plus gaining valuable data analytics capabilities that increase the value of the advertising to their advertisers. PilotTV is a digital signage service provider with a micro TV station that supports over 5,000 signs in convenience stores, drug stores, and quick-service restaurants, including 7-Eleven and McDonalds. PilotTV’s digital signs in these businesses play advertisements for a variety of media agencies. PilotTV installs, operates, and maintains complete signage networks integrating LCD displays, media players, content management system (CMS), device management console, wireless networking, and security. They also help develop content, sell advertising time, and provide viewer analytics to their customers.