Topics

Sennheiser, Wilkhahn to Hold Panel Discussion on Workplace Design

By ()

Sennheiser, Wilkhahn to Hold Panel Discussion on Workplace Design

Andy Niemann

Sennheiser and German furniture manufacturer Wilkhahn will discuss “The Intersection of Workplace Design and Audio” during a panel to be held at the audio specialist's SoHo pop-up store location on March 9 between 2 and 6 p.m.

The event will feature a panel consisting of industry leaders Andy Niemann, director business communication, Sennheiser; Simone Vingerhoets-Ziesmann, CEO of Wilkhahn; and Robert Badenoch, associate principal of TAD Associates. The event will be introduced by Sennheiser co-CEO Daniel Sennheiser and moderated by Dawn Birr, global commercial manager, audio recording, Sennheiser. The

Robert Badenoch discussion will cover “The Future of the Workplace,” from multiple perspectives; mobile devices, integrated systems, and “the spaces between”; the “collision” among consumer electronics, architectural acoustics, and IT; audiovisual design for the modern workplace; the changes occurring from corner offices to co-working spaces; and adapting to various working behaviors and preferences, including generational differences.

Simone Vingerhoets-Ziesmann

Directly following the panel, Sennheiser will provide a demo of its AMBEO 9.1 surround system, Team Connect Wireless System, Team Connect Ceiling System, and a variety of professional and consumer audio products.

Registration is required, and attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. For registration information, please visit the Eventbrite.