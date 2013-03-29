Klein Tools Wheels Out New Tradesman Pro Organizer Rolling Tool Bag

The What: Klein Tools is expanding its Tradesman Pro Organizers line of tool bags with four new tool organizing solutions.





The What Else: The new Tradesman Pro Organizer Rolling Tool Bag (Cat. No. 55452RTB) features rugged 6-inch wheels that can handle rough terrain. This bag is load tested up to 200 lbs. (100 lbs. inside and 100 lbs. stacked on top). The top opening has a reinforced metal frame that stays open for easy loading and unloading. In addition, a molded kick plate protects the bag and its contents from the elements.

And This Too: Also new to the Tradesman Pro line are two bags designed for storing and transporting hacksaws. The Hacksaw Electrician’s Bag (Cat. No. 55453HSB) has 48 pockets for maximum tool storage, including a top-loading outside pocket that is intended to fit a standard 16.5-inch hacksaw. This pocket has a protective plastic lining to keep the hacksaw blade from damaging the bag. The Hacksaw Electrician’s Bag also has a molded base to protect from the elements as well as a bright orange interior to find tools faster. The Attachable Hacksaw Holder (Cat. No. 55454DHB) has a quick link that attaches and secures to tool bags, carts, ladders and more. It can also fit a standard 16.5-inch hacksaw and has a protective plastic lining to prevent damage from the saw blade.

“Klein saw a need in the market to design portable tool bags and pouches that are durable yet practical in the field, such as our rolling tool bag, with monster wheels that can handle any kind of jobsite debris,” stated Linda Rolfe, product manager. “We also wanted to make hacksaws easier to access and prevent them from tearing up bags. Thus, we created new, exclusive carrying options that feature lined pockets to protect the bag and the user.”