Gateway Church Selects grandMA2 for Campuses



Los Angeles, CA--grandMAs play prominent roles in all three of the Gateway Church campuses in Texas, where they control a diverse lighting inventory for worship services and other events. A.C.T Lighting is the exclusive distributor of the grandMA in North America.

The Bible-based, evangelical Gateway Church opened its new, main Southlake campus last fall from which it oversees the North Richland Hills (NRH) campus in the center of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex and an extension campus in Frisco, TX, which opened last July. The church has a congregation of more than 20,000 people; the senior pastor’s messages from the Southlake campus are fed live to the other campuses via fiber during Sunday worship services.

Southlake boasts a full-size grandMA2 with a grandma 2 lite as a backup, while NRH is outfitted with a grandMA2 lite, Frisco will soon follow suit with a grandMA Lite, all purchased from Barbizon Lighting.

“I used to be a touring guy whose console of choice was the original grandMA,” said Kyle Russelburg, director of lighting/stage design. “When I joined the church in 2008, part of overhauling the current lighting system was upgrading their current lighting console to the grandMA. The staff fell in love with them right away. They were easy to train on and fast to program. They just worked great. The transition from the grandMA to the grandMA2 was simple, too: the syntax really remained close to the grandma series 1. This really made it easier to go ahead an upgrade to the series 2 console.”

Southlake’s 4,000-seat auditorium runs 48 moving lights, 92 LED fixtures, 389 dimmers, 18 LED video panels and two media servers, all controlled from the grandMA. The other two campuses feature 12 moving lights and 50 LED PARs and will be installing a media server.

“The grandMAs are rock solid,” Russelburg said. “We run them over Art-Net and streaming ACN and have never had a problem. We have a lot of volunteers, and they have been able to run cues and program stuff in a very short amount of time.”