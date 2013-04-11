Herman Expands Integration Services Presence to California

Herman, a provider of AV products, procurement services and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, has expanded its Integration Services division presence to California.

Launched in 2012, Herman Integration Services (www.Herman-IS.com) is a division of Herman that provides quality technical labor resources to professional audiovisual systems integrators for their projects nationwide. Herman IS continues to hire teams in markets throughout the country to best serve its customers.

"We're excited to be able to offer resources to customers on the West Coast, as well as to national companies with a need to complement their own technical audiovisual staff in California," said Chris Bianchet, president of Herman Integration Services. "Herman IS now has resources in greater San Francisco, Los Angeles and Orange County, for the experienced talent that systems integrators need."

Herman IS provides a range of positions, from AV installation labor to field engineering and service technicians to project managers. These industry-certified professional and technical labor resources are available to customers on a project basis or for long-term needs, and Herman IS coordinates all the details.

According to the company, the model helps systems integrators to staff-up based on demand, offload the burden of outsourced labor resource management, reduce labor costs, and improve efficiency to help grow their business.

Herman IS recently added teams in South Florida and North Carolina, and is soon expanding in greater Washington, D.C. Systems integrators interested in requesting a quote or more information may contact sales@herman-is.com, or call 727-372-4891 for more information.