Tightrope and BrightSign Digital Signage Partnership

Tightrope and BrightSign are partnering to offer affordable content creation, advanced management, and media playout across large out-of-home networks.

Bright Sign's XD1230BrightSign specializes in large deployments and has deployed more than 500,000 units worldwide. That scalability combined with the content capabilities and user features of Tightrope’s Carousel system, produces a cost-efficient yet sophisticated digital signage platform for large-scale deployments.

Tightrope and BrightSign will demonstrate integration across their products at Digital Signage Expo this week. Visitors to the Tightrope booth (#1053, Sands Convention Center) will learn how the full Carousel user experience pairs with BrightSign media players to meet the demands of a enterprise or network-based installation.

"BrightSign specializes in designing and building bulletproof hardware for all kinds of digital signage applications,” said Jeff Hastings, CEO, BrightSign. We deliver advanced hardware features such as the powerful video engine and hardware-accelerated HTML5 rendering engine in the BrightSign XD product line. We are dedicated to integrating our hardware platform with CMS providers and proud to be a partner with Tightrope."

Tightrope will emphasize BrightSign’s digital signage solutions, displaying a channel of Carousel-created social media content (Twitter, Facebook), RSS feeds, weather information, template-based messages, videos and live emergency alerts. Tightrope representatives will also discuss how Carousel features like user permissions, built-in data integration, and scheduling of freshly-created content integrate with BrightSign media players.