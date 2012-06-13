Mitsubishi Debuts LDT462V HD LCD at InfoComm

Mitsubishi Electric will launch the LDT462V High Definition widescreen LCD monitor at InfoComm 2012. The LDT462V is designed for use in entertainment and digital signage displays in individual or tiled (video wall) configurations, as well as message boards, video conferencing, classroom presentations, retail kiosks, or gaming displays. The 1920×1080 display monitor integrates with 3rd party touch overlays and control systems, and has a built-in scheduler.

Features

Resolution: 1920 x 1080

Contrast Ratio: 4000:1

Brightness: 400 cd/m²

Rapid Video Response Time

Motion "Shift" Function

Power Save

Tile Matrix

Picture-in-Picture

Panel Lock Out

VESA Compliant

For more information: www.mitsubishi-megaview.com