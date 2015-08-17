Screen Innovations Updates Zero Edge Flex

Screen Innovations has updated its Zero Edge Flex frame style and added the company's Maestro White and Maestro Gray acoustically transparent, woven screens.

The Zero Edge design has a simplified, flexible frame that breaks down and assembles on site, making it cost effective to ship as well as navigate tight spaces, elevators, and stairways.



"Flex has been a hugely popular frame style largely due to the fact that it can be packaged to fit in a much smaller box, greatly simplifying the logistics of shipping a rigid panel," said Skyler Meek, director of marketing. "At Screen Innovations, we are obsessed with simplicity, not only for ourselves but primarily for our dealers. Making this huge leap forward in technology was a no brainer."



TheZero Edge Flex Slate is an ambient light-rejecting screen material that can be configured to 390 inches (measured diagonally in 16:9). Maestro tops out at a maximum of 185 inches.

Screen Innovations makes it easy for integrators to choose the right screen for each project based on lighting, room size, seating distance, and more.