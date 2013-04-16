Martin Audio Appoints James King As New Marketing Director

Martin Audio has appointed James King as its new director of marketing. King assumed his new position at this year’s Prolight+Sound Show in Frankfurt.



King states that he immediately recognized the opportunity to capitalize on this situation. “I am impressed with the ambition, innovation and heritage of Martin Audio, and am excited at the prospect at being able to hone this into a clear competitive advantage that will deliver further market share gains worldwide,” he said.

“The industry is full of passion and I look forward to immersing myself in the world of pro audio to help deliver the insights necessary for Martin Audio to best serve its customers and strengthen its brand position.”

Welcoming him to the company, Martin Audio managing director, Anthony Taylor, added: “We have searched hard for an experienced marketing talent that will help to bolster the existing executive board and to capture both verbally and visually the essential nature of Martin Audio. And in James we believe we have that person. This will lead to an exciting new chapter in the company development as the message of our technological edge continues to take hold.”

Highly experienced in brand leadership within the international business world, James King joined communication giant Motorola in 2001, and after occupying various senior management roles, became EMEA brand marketing director in 2008, a position he held for the next four years. Prior to that, among the other companies he held a marketing management position was with Dyson.