Arrive Systems Joins with AVnu Alliance

Arrive Systems has joined the AVnu Alliance as a promoter-member to adopt and promote AVB standards for interoperability.

Aseem Gupta, CEO and founder of Arrive Systems, Inc.



The Alliance has 55 global members such as Intel, Dolby, Biamp Systems, LG, Vitesse, Shure, Bosch, Yamaha and Sennheiser, among others. The high growth of new members speaks to the commitment that the Alliance and its members have for the promotion of AVB open standards across consumer, professional and automotive AV electronics.

Arrive Systems now offers an array of cost-efficient, high-performance pro AV products such as the AVB-enabled Arrive NetPoint.