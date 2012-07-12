Almo Adds Mobile App to Electronic Partner Tools

Almo Corporation has launched its newest electronic tool called Almo Access Mobile.

Downloadable now for Android, iPhone and tablets, the new App gives Almo partners faster, more simplified access to information such as pricing, order tracking, product specs, current specials, images and more.

According to market research firm Gartner, Inc., worldwide media tablet sales to end users are forecast to total 118.9 million units in 2012, a 98 percent increase from 2011. The same firm estimates worldwide Q4 2011 sales of smartphones at about 149 million. In the U.S. alone, Nielson reports that in March 2012, smartphones were in use by 50.4 percent of consumers.

“A growing number of our partners are already using their phones and tablets to access our catalogs, social media sites and other electronic tools,” said Warren Chaiken, president and COO of Almo Corporation. “The Almo Access Mobile App will make it easier than ever for them to navigate our partner portal from a mobile device so they can find what they need as quickly as if they were using a laptop or desktop computer.”

The Almo Access App is a universal partner portal for Android and iOS that makes it easy to find product information with enhanced search, filter and barcode scan capabilities. In addition, Almo partners can browse current specials, product specs, images and availability all before placing an order. The App also allows partners to view any open and/or completed orders on the “View My Orders” page or tag product to store to a “My Favorites” page for quick reference.

To download the Almo Access App from the Android market, click here.

To download the Almo Access App from the App Store, click here.