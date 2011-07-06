Tecom Brings HD to Classrooms

Tecom has introduced a high definition lectern, the TechPod HD, designed for universities and colleges.

Tecom’s newest and most advanced lectern features high definition resolution support, a new Hewlett Packard PC with high-resolution digital outputs, a wide screen interactive display, and a higher resolution document camera offering both capture and record capabilities.

The TechPod HD has a newly designed internal structure which includes a 19-inch rack space, and is built to support any additional equipment that may be required in the room.

Another new addition to the design is the TechPod's cabling system functions which now support any type of cable plug.