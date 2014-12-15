SCN Editor Kirsten Nelson to Become Editor-at-Large

NewBay Media, publisher of Systems Contractor News (SCN), has announced a change in editorial leadership for the venerable brand. As of December 22, current Editor Kirsten Nelson will become Editor-at-Large and current Associate Editor Lindsey Adler will take over the reins as Editor. Additionally, Kelleigh Welch is joining the team as Managing Editor.

Kirsten Nelson



Nelson, who has been a part of the brand for nearly 16 years, is transitioning to the Editor-at-Large role — and away from running the day-to-day operations of the brand — to travel more and explore the industry in greater depth. She will continue to contribute articles and have a presence in Systems Contractor News and on AVNetwork.com, and represent the brand at key shows such as InfoComm and ISE and other industry events and conferences.

Adler joined NewBay Media three years ago as Associate Editor on Systems Contractor News and Residential Systems. During that time, she has played a major role in the planning and implementation of the editorial missions of those brands, as well as been instrumental in the successful execution of the InfoComm and CEDIA Official Show Dailies. She has also provided a strong voice for the brands through social media and has established herself as a trusted resource in AV integration.

“I consider myself fortunate to have headed Systems Contractor News for so long, in this great industry that I adore,” says Nelson. “Lindsey has brought a fresh perspective to SCN, and has quickly established strong relationships within the AV integration market — I know that she will be an excellent editor and take SCN to new heights. I am looking forward to working with her in both of our new roles.”

Rounding out the Systems Contractor News team is Kelleigh Welch, who joins SCN from its sister publication, Pro Sound News. Welch has covered the pro audio market for more than two years, and has been an important part of the AES and InfoComm Official Show Dailies. She was also the editor and social media voice for Music Festival Business.

“This is a terrific, proven team of editors,” states Adam Goldstein, EVP/group publishing director, NewBay Media. “They have the experience and the enthusiasm to take this brand — already a leader — to even higher levels. This is the right team to lead SCN into the future with an eye toward growing markets, and increased focus on our social media efforts and digital offerings.”

The new roles take effect on December 22. The Systems Contractor News editorial team can be reached at:

• Kirsten Nelson, Editor-at-Large, knelson@nbmedia.com

• Lindsey Adler, Editor, ladler@nbmedia.com

• Kelleigh Welch, Managing Editor, kwelch@nbmedia.com