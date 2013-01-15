AV Technology Offers Continuing Education Award

AV Technology brand editor, Margot Douaihy, has announced the "2013 Technology Manager Award."

The $500 award will be given to an outstanding AV Technology Manager for the purpose of advancing their AV education. The award recipient will have demonstrated great potential in leading an AV department.

According to Ms. Douaihy, "This award helps address the AV industry's need for a high-quality workforce." She continued, "Communications applications have converged once distinct AV and IT technologies; there are many new synergies and challenges. We want to support AV managers as they invest in their professional education so that they can provide their stakeholders the highest quality systems." The $500 scholarship may be used towards any accredited certification program, including those offered by InfoComm, BICSI, and selected manufacturers.

The award will be based on the nominee's contributions in the areas of installation innovation, system maintenance, user education, and support. The deadline for employers and integration firms to submit AV Managers for nomination is April 29, 2012. The award will be announced at InfoComm 2013.

Email responses to AVTIntern@nbmedia.com by April 29, 2012. The application form is below:



Please complete the following:

What leadership qualities in the areas of installation and stakeholder support does the candidate demonstrate?

What leadership qualities does this candidate demonstrate in the areas of AV/IT department management?

What professional development program will your nominee participate in if awarded the scholarship?

