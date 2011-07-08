July Executive Appointments and Promotions

Orlando, FL—Outline has named Tom Bensen as senior vice president and managing director for its U.S. subsidiary, Outline North America. Also, Outline has hired Chris Hinds as European sales manager.

Sunnyvale, CA—Jon Baker has been named international sales manager of Atlona. Baker comes to Atlona from Audio Plus Services, a high-end AV distributor, where he served as sales and marketing manager for the western U.S.



San Francisco, CA—Wohler Technologies has appointed Don Bird as chief marketing officer (CMO), a newly created position. With a 30-plus-year career in the media and cinema industries—including more than 20 years in executive management—Bird will lead all of Wohler’s sales, marketing, and product line management operations.

Emeryville, CA—Advanced Systems Group (ASG) has added Bill Thompson as an account manager. Most recently, he provided sales support for digital video and SAN systems at Cutting Edge Audio and Video Group.



Ridgefield Park, NJ—Samsung Techwin America has named Antoinette F. Modica as Canadian director of sales and marketing. Modica comes to Samsung after almost 15 years at Panasonic Canada, where she managed the national sales and marketing of various product lines, including security products, professional imaging, and display solutions.



Atlanta, GA—Max Kopsho has been appointed VP for business development of North and Latin America for Arrive Systems, where he will be responsible for Arrive’s North and Latin American sales, marketing, and operations.

Washington, D.C.—Connie E. Durcsak has been appointed president and chief executive officer of the Utilities Telecom Council (UTC) it was announced today. She has joined UTC from PCIA, The Wireless Infrastructure Association, where she served as senior director, member and industry services and as its DAS Forum’s executive director. She will succeed William R. Moroney, who is retiring on June 30 after serving as UTC’s president and CEO since 1998.



Paris, France—Ginny Goudy has been named international marketing director for NEXO France, replacing Joe White who has left the company to pursue other interests. Goudy will be responsible for the development of NEXO’s marketing strategy across its varied international marketplaces.

Eatontown, NJ—York Telecom has appointed David Berger to launch and run its European, Middle East and African Division (EMEA). The EMEA headquarters will be based in the UK at Windsor, Berkshire.



Singapore—Symetrix has appointed Hock Thang to the new position of technical sales engineer for Asia. Thang is based in Singapore.

