Extron Manufactures Speakers at New Facility

Extron Electronics announced that it is now manufacturing its Flat Field and SoundField ceiling tile speakers at the company's brand new, 146,000 square foot East Coast regional headquarters in Raleigh, NC.

The new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and testing facility is equipped with custom-designed machinery to ensure that the speakers are built to meet Extron’s standards for quality and performance. In addition, the facility has received full authorization by Underwriters Laboratories, LLC to manufacture these products as UL 1480 certified speakers for commercial and professional audio applications.

"With the larger facility, we are excited to bring the manufacturing and testing in-house for our Flat Field and SoundField speakers," said Andrew Edwards, president of Extron. "The speaker manufacturing facility is just one aspect of our newly expanded East Coast operations in Raleigh that also includes sales, training, and R&D, with numerous career opportunities now available."