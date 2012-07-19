Savant Adds D-Box to Partners Program

Savant Systems LLC has announced the addition of D-Box Technologies Inc. to their Partners in Excellence cooperative program.

Based in the greater Montreal area, D-Box Technologies designs, manufactures and markets motion systems intended mainly for the entertainment and industrial simulation industries. The company's patented technology uses motion effects programmed for all types of visual content that are sent to a motion system integrated into either a platform or a seat. The resulting motion is thus synchronized with the on-screen action, creating a realistic and immersive viewing experience.

"We are pleased to be able to have the D-Box Motion Controller interface with Savant, providing our mutual customers with a truly lifelike viewing experience," said Guy Marcoux, vice president of marketing for D-Box.

Participation in Savant’s Partners in Excellence cooperative program will facilitate the integration of D-Box devices within the Savant system environment.

“Savant is excited to welcome D-Box to our Partners in Excellence program," said Savant’s director of business development, Bob Ross. "Our dealer base will have an opportunity to integrate D-Box technology for their customers and feel confident knowing that Savant and D-Box will work seamlessly together."