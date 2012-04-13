Matrox Ships HD-SDI Scan Converters for Mac

Matrox Video Products Group has announced complete support for the Mac with Matrox Convert DVI and Matrox Convert DVI Plus HD-SDI scan converters.

All features previously available only on the PC are now available to all users.

Matrox Convert DVI scan converters let broadcasters easily and economically incorporate content from a computer, iPad, or iPhone into news programs. These products are ideal for creating broadcast video from Mac and PC computer applications such as Skype, YouTube, Google Earth, FaceTime, media players, presentation software, and web browsers.

"We have listened to feedback from our customers requesting complete support for the Mac with our scan converters. This new release continues the Matrox tradition of adding value," said Charles P. Amyot, product manager at Matrox. "Content from applications such as FaceTime, Keynote, and ProPresenter for Mac can now be scan converted for broadcast using the Matrox Convert DVI products."

Matrox Convert DVI products will be demonstrated at the 2012 NAB Show in booth SL5115.

Key features of Matrox Convert DVI products for Mac and PC include:

• Progressive DVI-I (Digital) input up to 1920 x 1200

• Digital outputs: HD/SD SDI with embedded audio

• Analog outputs: HD/SD analog component, S-Video, and composite video; RCA audio

• SD analog black burst (bi-level) or HD tri-level genlock with timing offset controls

• Simultaneous analog and digital video output

• Realtime hardware upscaling and downscaling with proper color space and aspect ratio conversion

• Advanced features such as an anti-flicker filter, customizable presets, password protection, and SD pixel aspect ratio compensation

• Stand-alone mode with input detection of any resolution with conversion to a pre-programmed output resolution

• Three-year hardware warranty and complimentary telephone support