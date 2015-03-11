Samsung Broadens SMART Signage Display Line

Samsung Electronics America, Inc. is showing its SMART Signage Video Walls with Color Expert technology at the 2015 Digital Signage Expo. Samsung will be in Booth #1813 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from March 11-12. The company Samsung has also acquired YESCO Electronics, a LED sign and display manufacturer.

Seamless Video Walls with Advanced Color Expert Technology

All Samsung video wall displays shipped in 2015 will be applied with Samsung Color Expert technology that is calibrated at the factory. Factory calibration is designed to ensure uniformity for usage after installation. In addition to factory calibration, Color Expert also includes an ACM chipset and user calibration software in case customers want precise color settings beyond the factory calibration.

Samsung Color Expert technology ensures uniformity of brightness as well as uniformity of a single display and across multiple displays. Color Expert technology also manages the white balance and grey scale calibration of each display. The ACM chipset makes the uniformity possible as it enables the display to remember the accurate color.

Small Signage Solutions to Drive Interactivity

The DB22D-P, a 21.5-inch Full HD commercial display rated for use up to 16-hours daily. Roughly the size of a sheet of tabloid paper, it offers a smart replacement for small static posters used in retail, public spaces or corporate environments.

The DB22D-T adds touch for interactive applications. With up to 10 points of simultaneous touch, it, allows guests to tap, swipe and scroll to access information.

The DB10D, a 10.1-inch commercial display ideal for shelf-level advertising or cash register signage in retail or meeting room signage.



Solutions for High Ambient Light

The Samsung OMD Series LED-lit LCD displays convey text and bright graphics in high ambient light environments and outdoor applications, including transportation facilities, banking and retail storefronts, sports arenas, quick service restaurants and convention centers.