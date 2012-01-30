Extron Introduces 800 Watt Amplifier

Anaheim, CA--Extron Electronics has introduced the new XTRA Series XPA 4002 two channel power amplifier.

This compact 1U, convection cooled amplifier delivers 400 watts rms per channel, and is available in low impedance and 70 volt versions. The XPA 4002 is an ENERGY STAR qualified amplifier with an Extron exclusive advanced Class D amplifier design. It also features patented CDRS - Class D Ripple Suppression technology that provides a smooth, clean audio waveform and an improvement in signal fidelity over conventional Class D amplifiers.

The XPA 4002 is half the size of comparable amplifiers, conserving rack space and weighing only 9 lbs (4 kg). The high efficiency design generates very little heat and allows the amplifier to be convection cooled.

"The XPA 4002 is our newest ENERGY STAR qualified amplifier that delivers a unique combination of high power output and very efficient operation," said Casey Hall, vice president of sales and marketing for Extron. "It is ideal for driving high powered speaker cabinets or a large quantity of distributed speakers in large spaces such as auditoriums and houses of worship, while consuming less energy, running cooler, and taking up less space than competitive models."

The XPA 4002 features an auto power-down feature that automatically places the amplifier into standby after a period of inactivity, and consumes 30 watts or less when idle and less than 1 watt in standby mode. It also has an ultra low inrush current draw to prevent power circuit overload that occurs when multiple amplifiers are switched on simultaneously. This feature eliminates the need for power sequencing in systems with multiple amplifiers in large centralized equipment racks, and prevents other equipment from experiencing power interruption from associated power surges. Additionally, the XPA 4002 amplifier features very low thermal dissipation under full load, which keeps racks and equipment cabinets cool.