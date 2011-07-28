Cisco Recognizes Presentation Products

New York, NY--Cisco has recognized Presentation Products, Inc. (PPI) for meeting all program requirements and criteria necessary to earn the designation of Cisco TelePresence Video Express Authorized Technology Provider (ATP).

“We are held in high regard by our clients and achieving the Cisco ATP award ensures that we continue to deliver top of the line sales and technical services,” said Orin Knopp, president of Presentation Products. “PPI and the Cisco team will continue working together to develop and enhance our mutual capabilities to support our customers.”