Nationwide Video Expands to Las Vegas and Washington D.C.

- Audio and video equipment subrental supplier Nationwide Video announced an expansion plan in the U.S., with two new locations opening January 2014 in Las Vegas and Washington, D.C. The two locations, which are now accepting orders for January, join Nationwide Video’s existing offices located in Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles, and the New York/New Jersey area, growing Nationwide Video’s current footprint to six locations in major event hubs across the U.S. The expansion will offer customers faster and more convenient access to Nationwide Video’s inventory of pro A/V equipment, including projectors, cameras, lighting, digital displays and video gear.
- “By opening up these two new locations in D.C. and Las Vegas, our goal is to increase our ability to support and respond quickly to the needs of our rental staging industry clients so they can in turn deliver on the requirements of their clients,” said Bret Tracey, president of Nationwide Video. “We are focused on continually expanding our solutions of high-quality, well-maintained gear, along with equipment knowledge and expertise.”
- Tracey noted that customers will continue to receive consistent, high-quality customer and technical service, strong gear offerings as well as budget flexibility. Nationwide Video’s two new locations will allow them to be on the ground and ready to serve event stagers local to Washington, D.C. and Las Vegas, as well as those rental staging companies who will be traveling to these major event locations to execute events. With Nationwide Video in D.C. and Vegas, customers will have local and immediate access to a deep and diverse selection of equipment while also minimizing the associated costs of shipping gear.
- Along with the opening of its two new offices, Nationwide Video will launch a new, brand-consistent URL, www.nationwidevideo.com, while its current URL, subrent.com, will remain active to ensure service to existing clients is not disrupted.
- “We strive to provide the highest level of service to all our customers, along with the latest technology and event staging solutions, as well as our expert technical support and consultation,” said Tracey. “We appreciate our customers’ support and want to make it easier for them to make Nationwide Video their trusted subrental gear partner time and time again.”
