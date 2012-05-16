BARTKRESA Chooses Vista Spyder for Awards Ceremony

BARTKRESA Design, Inc. chose the Vista Spyder X20 1608 video processor to provide blending of multilayered graphic content and sequencing for the Event Solutions magazine Spotlight/ICA CATIE Awards at the recent Event Solutions Idea Factory 2012 Conference in Las Vegas.

Event Solutions magazine held its awards ceremony in the Palace Ballroom of Caesars Palace to honor the top names in the event and catering world. BARTKRESA Design, which specializes in creating large-scale projection environments, provided the Vista Spyder X20 for the gala showcase content for the festivities.

Via pixel mapping, the Palace Ballroom was transformed into a red-curtained stage with three large viewing screens and Art Deco detailing. Within this theatrical environment, an emcee interfaced with the projections – helping define the flow and structure of the awards ceremony, including an opening operatic act and the projection of award categories and nominees, and transitional backgrounds.

Feeding the Spyder X20 with background graphics, live camera feeds and computer graphics were eight DVI inputs, and by taking advantage of the Spyder’s 16 inputs, BARTKRESA supported all the primary and backup sources without using an upstream matrix switch.

“Spyder enabled the integration of a multitude of varied graphic elements and animations that the presentation required,” said Bart Kresa, president, BARTKRESA. “That meant pixel mapping for the architectural facades and decorative details that defined the stage. It also meant cityscapes for transitional effects, award categories and nominee listings, and the gilt frames that enclosed graphic backgrounds and animated titling.”

BARTKRESA design deployed the Spyder’s soft edge blending function on the inputs, seamlessly creating an internal blend from the sources across four screens. The company also used alpha stills to give the IMAG windows an elegant picture-frame look.