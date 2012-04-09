Almo Pro AV Announces April Webinars

An Introduction to "The NanoLumens Solution" - Groundbreaking LED Displays in Any Shape & Size

Presented by Josh Byrd, Marketing Manager, NanoLumens

Thursday, April 12, 2:00 PM Eastern

This class will highlight the attributes and benefits of LED technology while exploring the proper applications of this energy-efficient solution. A clear understanding of when to use LED along with LED nomenclature (pixel pitch, nits, etc.) will be reviewed in detail. After LED technology is discussed, the class will turn attention to the NanoLumens technology that is revolutionizing the display market with capabilities for flexible and rigid large format LED displays in virtually any shape and size. NanoLumens' company history, product line, markets, product attributes, and success stories will be discussed.

Learning objectives that will be accomplished by this program:

- A clear understanding of LED technology and the benefits thereof.

- An explanation of when to use LED.

- An overview of NanoLumens and its product offering.

Click here to register: https://student.gototraining.com/r/1893560574763543296



Thinking Systems with QSC Audio

Presented by Jason Drayer, RPR Group

Friday, April 13, 2:00 PM Eastern

This class will cover the current range of capabilities QSC offers as a systems provider. Learn how QSC's current offerings in amplification, loudspeakers, and DSP allow users to provide complete systems solutions under a brand with one of the best service records in the industry. This course will review features and benefits of QSC's current offerings, while highlighting tools such as Ease Address and Focus.

Learning objectives that will be accomplished by this program are:

- A clear understanding of QSC's current capabilities.

- An overview of programs such as Ease Focus, and Ease Address. Learn how they can easily spice up your sales proposals.

- Features and Benefits of the current QSC offerings.

Click here to register: https://student.gototraining.com/r/967684922757729024



Christie MicroTiles: The Creative Edge You Need Today for Tomorrow's Growth in the Exploding Video Wall Market

Presented by Alan & Jonathan Brawn, Brawn Consulting

Tuesday, April 24, 2:00 PM Eastern

According to recent market research, the video wall market is going to see four-fold growth over the next couple of years. As we know, flat panel displays have become commodity products. In conjunction with Christie MicroTiles, Almo is featuring this presentation to show integrators how to address this growing market with products that can take advantage of design/build expertise and help differentiate you in the market place. This session will compare various competitive solutions and show how MicroTiles can give you the edge in both design and creativity. The webinar will explore a step by step sales process and discuss design issues that will help as you explore and prepare for these opportunities. Almo recognizes the need to provide exceptional support when you need them and will review in detail how a partnership with Almo and Christie MicroTiles will work for you.

Key highlights you will learn from attending this session include:

- What market opportunities are out there and how you can target them

- How to differentiate between commodity versus design/build

- Comparisons of solutions available in today's market

- Benefits of MicroTiles and how to use them to your advantage

- Step by step sales process to the end user & understanding the design process

- Almo's capabilities for internal technical and sales assistance

Click here to register: https://student.gototraining.com/r/141874724483930112



AMX Simplified AV Control Solutions For Every Meeting Room

Presented by Jay Jenkins, National Accounts Manager, David Gentile, Systems Engineer - AMX

Wednesday, April 25, 2:00 PM Eastern

In this presentation you'll learn how AMX's new appliance based A/V control solutions can bring more revenue, gross margin and account control. With the new AMX DVX control solutions you can provide customers with a robust meeting space that meets all their needs at a fraction of the cost of a programmed installation. AMXs new RPM (Rapid Project Maker) cloud based configuration application allows you to set up fully featured meeting rooms in a matter of minutes vs. days. Manage it all with RMS and customers will never be down without their A/V tools again.

What you will learn:

- How to make more margin on meeting and conference room integration.

- Discover how the AMX CP3000 and DVS solutions platform make you more margin.

- See how easy it is to bring simplicity to complex meeting environments like VTC

- Find out how configurable vs. programmable is easier to sell, integrate, and support.

- Managed services are the key to customer control. AMX's RMS management platform is the answer.