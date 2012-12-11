Meyer Sound LEO to Power Nobel Peace Prize Concert

The 2012 Nobel Peace Prize Concert will take place on December 11 at the 9,700-capacity Oslo Spektrum arena, one day after the European Union will be awarded with this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.



An annual musical spectacular, this year’s concert will feature Meyer Sound’s new LEO linear large-scale sound reinforcement system. The event will be broadcast to more than 100 countries worldwide.

Performing to an audience of national leaders and Nobel laureates will be such artists as British soul singer Seal, Portuguese trio OqueStrada, Romanian Gypsy brass legends Fanfare Ciocărlia, as well as Ne-Yo, Kylie Minogue, and Milow.

“The Nobel Peace Prize Concert is a very high-profile gig and is televised worldwide, so it is absolutely essential that we work with the highest possible quality sound system,” said Asle Nilsen, head of pro audio at Oslo-based AVAB CAC.

Nilsen purchased his first non-powered UPA-1 loudspeaker in 1984, and has since added extensive stocks of MICA, MILO, and M’elodie line array loudspeaker systems to his inventory. In 2007, AVAB CAC became the exclusive Meyer Sound distributor for Norway.

The latest addition to Meyer Sound’s line array odyssey, LEO is the company’s first live sound product to be delivered as a complete system. LEO is founded on the principle of linearity whereby every element of the system performs consistently at high levels and with no change in tonality. Each LEO system consists of the LEO-M line array loudspeaker, 1100-LFC low-frequency control element, and Galileo Callisto loudspeaker management system.

To fashion a suitably powerful specification for the celebration, Nilsen will deploy products from across the Meyer Sound range, resulting in a four-cluster configuration featuring two primary hangs of 12 LEO-M and four MICA loudspeakers per side, augmented by two side clusters of eight LEO-M and four MICA loudspeakers. The 84-cabinet system will feature 16 M’elodie loudspeakers to handle front fill and 12 1100-LFC low-frequency control elements for bass reinforcement.

One of the earliest adopters of LEO, Nilsen points out that the headroom, throw capacity, and ease of rigging delivered by LEO provide an ideal core system for the event.